DIBRUGARH: Rahul Chetri, the prime accused in the Dibrugarh University ragging incident has surrendered before the police at Lekapani in Tinsukia district of Assam on Monday morning.

Rahul had been evading arrest for last 11 days after the Anand Sharma ragging incident, which shocked entire Assam.

Dibrugarh additional superintendent of police – Bitul Chetia said, “Rahul Chetri surrendered before Lekapani police and he has been brought to Dibrugarh police station for interrogation.”

“Till now, along with Rahul, five others have also been arrested in connection with Dibrugarh University ragging incident,” Chetia said.

Anand Sharma, a first semester student of Dibrugarh University in Assam, jumped from the 2nd floor of the PNGB hostel after being unable to bear the brutal physical and mental torture by senior students of the varsity on November 26.