GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been gifted with a ‘Lamborghini’ car by a man from Karimganj district of the state.

But wait. There’s a catch. The gifted ‘Lamborghini’ is not a Lamborghini. It’s a replica.

31-year-old Nurul Haque, a motor mechanic from Karimganj district in Assam, spent four months to transform and modify a Maruti Swift car into a ‘Lamborghini’.

Nurul Haque brought the car all the way from Karimganj to Guwahati and presented it to the Assam chief minister.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma personally met Nurul Haque accepted the gift.

The Assam CM commended Haque for the gesture.

“…had the thrill of being at the wheel of a ‘Lamborghini’ assembled by Nurul Haque, a car enthusiast from Karimganj,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The Assam CM said that he was “delighted to receive a modified Lamborghini lookalike car from innovator Nurul Haque of Anipur, Karimganj”.

“My best wishes to him in all his future endeavours,” said Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.