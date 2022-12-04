Guwahati: Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia on Sunday lodged an FIR against AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal at Simaluguri police station in Sivasagar district for his “derogatory remarks against women”.

“Today I filed a complaint with police against AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal for his derogatory statement against women. He is a Maulana and a renowned person of Darul Uloom Deoband and Darul Uloom had a big contribution to the freedom movement of the country. But he made some unconstitutional, derogatory statement against women,” Saikia said.

Earlier on Saturday, sharply reacting to Ajmal’s comment, Saikia said the police should register a case against the AIUDF leader for posing law-and-order problems.

“We cannot tolerate such a communal statement that he made to counter our CM’s remarks on love jihad during the Gujarat election campaign,” Saikia said.

On Saturday, the Trinamool Congress also lodged an FIR against Ajmal in Guwahati while the local unit of the Assam Jatiya Parishad filed a complaint against him for “communal” and “anti-women” remarks at the Hailakandi Police Station in southern Assam.

Ajmal had courted controversy by advising Hindus to marry at a young age for producing more children like Muslims.

Meanwhile, following a backlash, Ajmal on Saturday retracted his statements and issued an apology for “inadvertently hurting the sentiments” of the people of Assam.