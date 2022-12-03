Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Assam MP Badruddin Ajmal has come under fire for his remarks that ‘Hindus should adopt the “Muslim formula” and get their children married at a young age.’

Sharply reacting to Ajmal’s comment, Assam Congress said the police should register a case against the AIUDF leader for posing law-and-order problems.

“Some organizations avowedly fighting for the cause of Hindus are surprisingly silent. We cannot tolerate such a communal statement that he made to counter our CM’s remarks on love jihad during the Gujarat election campaign,” Congress MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, said.

Ajmal courted controversy by advising Hindus to marry at a young age for producing more children like Muslims.

“Muslim men marry at the age of 20-22, and Muslim women also marry at 18 after the permissible age by the government. On the other hand, They [Hindus] keep one, two or three illegal wives before marriage, they don’t give birth to babies, enjoy themselves and save money,” he claimed.

He also ruffled some feathers by indicating that Hindu men do not have it in them to reproduce when they wed at 40 years after enjoying a near-conjugal life with more than one woman.

Calling Badruddin Ajmal an agent of the BJP, the Trinamool Congress burnt his effigy in Guwahati on Saturday and demanded his arrest for insulting Hindus.

The Trinamool Congress also lodged an FIR against Ajmal in Guwahati while the local unit of the Assam Jatiya Parishad filed a complaint against him for “communal” and “anti-women” remarks at the Hailakandi Police Station in southern Assam.

The Raijor Dal has also lashed out at the AIUDF chief calling his comments on the Hindu as “uncivilized and indecent”.

The Raijor Dal said that Ajmal has tarnished the image of Assam in the national scenario.

“Why Badruddin Ajmal had to make these controversial statements in Hindi? He made these comments on Hindus to create communal division in Assam,” said a Raijor Dal leader.

Meanwhile, following backlash, Ajmal on Saturday retracted his statements and issued an apology for “inadvertently hurting the sentiments” of the people of Assam. “I take back my statement,” he said.