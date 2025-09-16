

Imphal: Y Niveda Devi, Manipur State Nodal Officer for the National Program on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH), has stated that climate change in Manipur is causing rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and increased extreme weather events like floods and landslides, leading to widespread impacts on health, agriculture, and biodiversity.

These changes, exacerbated by deforestation, disrupt ecosystems and threaten food security, increasing the vulnerability of human and natural systems across the state, she said.

Devi was delivering an engaging presentation on climate change and air pollution, linking to ozone depletion and health impact in the State-level observance of World Ozone Day observed at Imphal on Tuesday.

Devi began by highlighting how climate change is not just an environmental issue but a significant public health challenge. She emphasized that climate change affects the fundamental determinants of health, including clean air, safe drinking water, food security, and shelter.

In her presentation, she outlined the direct and indirect health impacts of climate change. She elaborated on the direct impacts that include the increasing frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, floods, and storms, which directly endanger lives.

Concluding, she highlighted the importance of integrating climate change into health planning and policy-making, and also encouraged media professionals to actively report on climate-related health impacts.

In collaboration with the Manipur Pollution Control Board, the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change in the Directorate Hall, Imphal, on Tuesday.