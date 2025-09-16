Dimapur: Dimapur police of Nagaland arrested a woman for possessing photocopied Indian currency notes.

The accused, identified as Kitoshi was arrested based on news reports on local YouTube news channels, Dimapur DCP (crime) said in a release on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at East police station.

The case is being thoroughly investigated by an SIT and efforts are on to book all persons involved in this case, police said.

During the course of investigation, it has been established that the recovered notes are printed copies of Rs 500 Indian currency denomination. The modus operandi was to use the notes to commit fraud, the police said.

It said the accused initially used to hand over three to five genuine currency notes to unsuspecting customers on the pretext of supplying counterfeit notes. Once the customers, upon testing the sample in the market, were convinced, they were induced to invest larger sums with the promise of receiving double the amount.

Then the accused would deliver bundles containing fake currency notes concealed in opaque polyethylene packets, instructing the victims to open them only after two or more days on the pretext of a ‘chemical process’, saying the quality of the notes would not be of high quality if touched.

This delay enabled the accused to abscond before the victims realised they had been duped, the release stated.

Advising the public not to be misled by reports being circulated in various media platforms, the Dimapur police said the allegations and counter-allegations presently in circulation are largely based on misleading statements made by the arrested accused, who is also an accused wanted in connection with two cheating cases lodged at Nuiland PS and Diphupahar PS.

Police suspected that she could be involved in multiple cheating cases, urging such victims to approach them.