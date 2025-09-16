Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Special Vigilance Cell on Monday raided four locations linked to Assam Civil Services officer Nupur Bora, recovering Rs 92 lakh in cash and gold jewellery.

Sarma alleged that Bora had earned 400 times more than her declared income and claimed she profited from the sale of land belonging to Hindus to Muslims.

Born on March 31, 1989, Bora hails from Golaghat, Assam. She studied at Cotton College, Guwahati, and later completed a course in English Literature from Gauhati University.

Her first job was as a postgraduate teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School in Tezpur in 2016, followed by a lecturer position at the District Institute of Education and Training in 2018.

She joined the Assam Civil Services six years ago, first serving as Assistant Commissioner in Karbi Anglong in January 2019, before being posted to Barpeta in June 2023. At the time of the raids, she was posted as Circle Officer in Kamrup district’s Goroimari.

Sarma said Bora’s alleged misconduct during her tenure in Barpeta, a Muslim-majority district, brought her under the state government’s scanner.

“There is a lot of corruption happening in minority-dominated revenue circles. We had been monitoring this officer for six months for transferring Hindu-owned lands to suspicious individuals in return for money, and action is now being taken,” he said.

Bora is active on social media, sharing personal moments, home projects, and professional milestones. Posts on Facebook and Instagram include pictures of her son, garden activities, and ethnic wear, as well as promotions for a clothing brand, Axomi.

In April 2022, she posted photos with CM Sarma, captioned: “With honourable CM sir and his family.” She has also shared updates about her postings, including training at the Assam Administrative Staff College and her first posting as Assistant Commissioner cum Executive Magistrate at Diphu.