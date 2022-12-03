DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh University’s Anti-Ragging Committee has applied for permission from the CJM Court to allow two of its members for conducting its hearing of five accused students inside Jail.

The ARC has sought permission for the Law Officer of Dibrugarh University, Devraj Sharma and the Inspector of Colleges, Member of Anti Ragging Committee, Rupam Saikia to conduct its hearing of the five accused inside the jail premises.

The Anti-Ragging Committee has already heard 12 students accused of the Ananda Sharma ragging incident. Punishment for 4 students was already announced and the proceeding for the others is on.

After completing the hearing of the remaining 5 accused, the committee will announce their verdict against the remaining 11 students.

On the other hand, another ragging accused student Kalyan Dutta surrendered before the Police on Saturday.

“Till now six students of Dibrugarh University were arrested in connection with a ragging incident. Kalyan Dutta, another accused in the case surrendered before the police. The prime accused Rahul Chetri, however, is still absconding,” said Dibrugarh Additional SP(HQ) Bitul Chetia said.