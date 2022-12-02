DIBRUGARH: On the third day of the hearing by Dibrugarh University’s Anti-Ragging Committee, only one student appeared before it on Friday.

Registrar of the DU, Paramananda Sonowal said, “Five students could not attend the hearing as they are in judicial custody. The ARC is trying to get permission from the concerned authority to take their hearing in the jail.”

He informed that in total, 12 of the 17 students appeared before the commission so far.

He added after the hearing, the punishment for the four accused was already announced.

The Committee was constituted on Wednesday to investigate the possibility of lapses/deficiencies in dealing with matters of Ragging on the University campus.

Dibrugarh police have arrested five accused in connection with the Dibrugarh University ragging incident.

Rahul Chetri, the prime accused of the case is still absconding.

“Till now we have arrested five accused in connection with the case and our search operation is on to nab Rahul Chetri and Kalyan Dutta,” said Bitul Chetia, Additional SP(HQ).

It may be mentioned that the victim of the ragging incident at the university, Anand Sharma underwent critical spinal surgery at a private hospital in Dibrugarh.