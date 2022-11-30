DIBRUGARH: The authorities of Dibrugarh University in Assam have suspended three wardens of Padma Nath Gohain Baruah Chatra Nivas (PNGB) hostel.

This development came in the aftermath of the Anand Sharma ragging case in the Dibrugarh University in Assam that shocked the entire region.

The suspended hostel wardens of Dibrugarh University in Assam are: Dibya Jyoti Dutta, Abu Mustak Hussian and Palash Dutta.

Speaking to the media, Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor Prof Jiten Hazarika said, “Three wardens of the PNGB hostel have been suspended.”

Moreover, the Dibrugarh University authorities in Assam have also constituted a high-level panel to probe the ragging incident.

Also read: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Assam go down fighting to Maharashtra in semi-final, lose by 12 runs

Meanwhile, four students of the Dibrugarh University in Assam have also been expelled and bareed from pursuing higher studies in the varsity for a period of three years for their involvement in the ragging incident.

The expelled students are: Galab Deka, 3rd Semester (Life Science), Kamaleshwar Chutia, 3rd Semester (Mathematics), Mousum Phukan, 3rd Semester (Applied Geo Physics) and Pusang Kham Boruah, 2nd year (Tai Language).

“In pursuance of the recommendations of Anti-Ragging Committee (ARC) in its meeting held on November 30 and after establishment of guilt and in consideration of the recommendations of the Anti-Ragging Squad (ARS) the four students of Dibrugarh University have been imposed the punishment as per the Clause 7 (B) (IX) of Dibrugarh University Regulations for Prohibiting Ragging and Anti-Ragging Measures,” Dibrugarh University in Assam stated in a statement.