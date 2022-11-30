AHMEDABAD: The Assam cricket team lost the semi-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

In the semi-final match being played at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, Assam was defeated by Maharashtra by 12 runs.

Chasing a mammoth 351 runs target, Assam were reduced to 103/4 in 16 overs.

SA Roy (78) and Swarupam Purkayasta (95) then stitched a partnership to pull the Assam inning out of the rubble.

However, Assam kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.

The Maharashtra bowlers put their act together and win the match against Assam.

Earlier, Assam won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Put into bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad set the tone for Maharashtra’s performance against Assam in the semifinal.

Ruturaj smashed 168 off 126 balls against Assam in the semi-final.

Ruturaj has struck three hundreds in the last four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches for Maharashtra.

Ruturaj’s century came in just 88 balls.

The Maharashtra skipper shared a 207-run third-wicket stand with Ankit Bawane.

Maharashtra will take on Saurashtra in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 to be played on December 2.