Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday received an interim report of the Commission for Review & Assessment of Problems of Satra Land in Guwahati.

The 3-member commission, with Amguri MLA Pradeep Hazarika as its Chairman and MLAs Rupak Sarma and Mrinal Saikia as members, was formed as per a Cabinet resolution last year.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Sarma congratulated the 3-member commission for meticulously carrying out the job entrusted to them, despite the numerous challenges that came their way.

Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said as per the interim report submitted today, an aggregate of 7,504 bighas (1,898 hectares) of land is under encroachment across 303 Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) located in various parts of Assam.

As per the report, Barpeta district accounts for the largest Satra land under encroachment, followed by the Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts, Sarma said.

He further mentioned that Satras in Bongaigaon and Dhubri districts have also highly encroached.

Chief Minister Sarma said the formation of the commission was the first of its kind attempt in resolving the issue of encroachment of Satra land.

He added that the interim report shall now be administratively reviewed and follow-up action, in accordance with the law of the land, will be taken accordingly.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence the commission would continue to work with the same level of zeal and dedication till the submission of the final report.

Political Secretary to Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita was also present in the event.