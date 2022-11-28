AGARTALA: With assembly elections in Tripura knocking at the doors, war of words between the political parties in the state has intensified.

Former chief minister of Tripura and CPI-M stalwart Manik Sarkar, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in the state.

While slamming the BJP, senior CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar called Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma a ‘fraud’.

“Ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP is telling lies. They bring in people from outside the state when they find themselves in a fix. The best example of this is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,” said former Tripura CM and CPI-M leader Manik Sarkar.

Sarkar added: “Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is a fraud. Before the 2018 Tripura assembly elections, he had falsely promised government employees that seventh pay commission would be implemented in the state after in the first cabinet meeting.”

The former Tripura CM made this statement on Sunday, while addressing a programme of the CPI-M party’s women wing.

Manik Sarkar further said that all the people of Tripura, who are disappointed with the current BJP dispensation might not necessarily vote for the CPI-M in 2023 assembly elections in the state.

He added that the people of Tripura are “frustrated and angry” with the BJP-IPFT government in the state.

“The people are frustrated and angry with the BJP. The IPFT has lost its hold in the tribal belts of Tripura since 2018,” said Manik Sarkar.

He said: “However, it doesn’t mean that all the angry voters will support the CPI-M-led Left Front in the 2023 Tripura assembly elections.”