Guwahati: Security forces apprehended five Bangladeshi immigrants from the Assam-Tripura border while they were attempting to return to their country.

The suspected Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from two different areas near the interstate border.

Two of them were arrested at the Silchar railway station and three were near the Churaibari check-post near the Assam-Tripura border.

The police informed that the accused entered India illegally to search for jobs.

As per the police, while they did get some work here in India but they were not satisfied with the jobs and attempted to go back home.

The police said that their abnormal body language helped in identifying them.

The arrested persons were identified as Khokan Fakir, Mizanur Rahman, Fardin Islam, Shag Miya and Ashraful Islam.

The police identified them all as residents of Bangladesh.

All of them reached Silchar on Wednesday from Guwahati on a train.

Legal procedures against them have been initiated.