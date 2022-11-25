Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to ensure action against those who are responsible for the killing of six persons along the Assam border on November 22.

A high-level team of the Meghalaya government led by Chief Minister Sangma on Friday met NHRC chairperson Arun Kumar Mishra in New Delhi, The Hindu reported.

Sangma and his team apprised the NHRC chairperson and other members of the situation along the Assam-Meghalaya border and presented a detailed account of the firing incident that claimed the lives of five Meghalaya villagers and a forest guard from Assam.

“The firing incident was a clear violation of human rights by the Assam Police and the Assam forest guards. A central agency will inquiry into the matter,” Sangma said in a video message after the meeting with the NHRC chief.

Seeking the NHRC’s support, he stressed the need for the sensitization of forces deputed in sensitive border areas to prevent such incidents where precious lives are lost.

Sangma was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Home Secretary Cyril V.D. Diengdoh and other senior officials.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission had earlier taken up the Mukroh firing case and directed the State’s Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report within 15 days.