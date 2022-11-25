NEW DELHI: The central government has approved CBI investigation into the incident of firing at Mukroh village along Assam-Meghalaya interstate border.

This was informed by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Thursday evening after Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma met union home minister Amit Shah.

“Meghalaya CM @SangmaConrad met Union Home & Co-op Minister @AmitShah today and requested CBI inquiry into unfortunate incident on Assam-Meghalaya border. Govt of Assam has also requested CBI inquiry into the matter. HM @AmitShah has assured that GOI will conduct CBI inquiry,” the MHA said in a tweet.

Earlier, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that union home minister Amit Shah assured of a probe by a central agency into the “firing by Assam police” at Mukroh village.

Conrad Sangma stressed that Assam police personnel had fired upon “innocent people” in Mukroh village of West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

Six people, including a forest guard, were killed in violence along the Assam-Meghalaya border in the early hours of Tuesday, after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest personnel of Assam.