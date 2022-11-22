Shillong: Following the incident of firing in one of the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border areas, the Meghalaya Cabinet met today to discuss in detail the incident.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui visited the incident spot and also shared his report from ground zero.

Based on the meeting, on November 24, a Cabinet Delegation will meet the Union Home Minister to officially apprise him about the firing incident in Mukroh and demand for an investigation to be made through a Central Agency either NIA or CBI

The Meghalaya government further stated that as a sign of respect to those who lost their lives in the “unfortunate incident” today, all Government official programs will be suspended till November 30, 2022.

Further, all Festivals in any part of Meghalaya will be cancelled to show solidarity with the families affected.

The cabinet also stated that a report of the incident will be submitted to the NHRC as well.

Apart from this, an SIT will be constituted to investigate the case as the FIR is lodged and the DIG of the Eastern Range will be heading it.

The cabinet added, “While we appeal to the Government of India for a Central Agency to take over the investigation, the SIT will start conducting the investigation. When the appeal is approved by the Government of India, the investigation will be handed to them.”

A Judicial Commission under the Commissions of Enquiry Act 1952 will also be constituted to look into all the aspects of the incident.

On November 23, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and a few Cabinet Ministers will travel to Mukroh village to visit the bereaved families and hand over the ex gratia to the families.