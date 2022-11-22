Guwahati: Zorba, a Belgian Malinois that had helped in tracking down several poachers in Assam passed away on Monday night.

Aaranyak one of India’s top biodiversity mourned the death of its first k9 unit member, Zorba.

As per reports, Zorba passed away owing to his age and health issues.

Aaranyak in a tweet said, “We are deeply saddened to inform you all that #Zorba, the first member of our #K9unit, took his last breath at around 10 pm yesterday in #Guwahati due to old age and prevailing health conditions.”

He was one of the most beloved members of the Aaranyak family.

He was the first dog deployed in the country to track down Rhino poachers.

As per Aaranyak, Zorba served for 8 years and during these years, he tracked down more than 60 poachers across the Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Orang National Park.