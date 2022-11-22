SHILLONG: The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) has condemned the incident of firing that took place along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The incident took place in an area between West Jaiñtia Hills district of Meghalaya and West Karbi Anglong district of Assam along the interstate border.

The NESO has condemned the incident that claimed the lives of six people, including one Assam forest guard.

NESO comprises of: Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Twipra Students’ Federation (TSF), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), Garo Students’ Union (GSU) and All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU).

“The fragile situation along the Assam-Meghalaya border is a reminder of how vulnerable security of border residents can be when such conflicts arise. Past incidents along the borders of Assam-Mizoram, Assam-Nagaland and Assam-Arunachal Pradesh also illustrates the pain and sufferings of the border residents,” the NESO said.

It added: “Even with the Meghalaya and Assam governments are engaging in border talks, the situation is still not conducive along the Meghalaya-Assam border.”

“It is understandable that border disputes vary and differs from area to area, however, NESO once again strongly urge upon all State Governments to be committed to solve this long pending problem once and for all and if necessary, the Central Government should be a party in these dialogues and NESO on its part will continue to encourage peoples to peoples contact and peoples to people relationship along the border areas.

“NESO would also like to call upon all the indigenous peoples that this issue is not an ethnic issue but of border dispute in which the respective State Governments are duty bound to solve. If a solution is arrived whereby borders will be properly demarcated with a unanimous settlement, then peace will usher between different states and the people residing along the borders can live without fear and in harmony amongst themselves,” the NESO stated.