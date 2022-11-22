SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma has condemned the incident of firing that took place in West Jaintia Hills district, killing six persons.

The incident took place at Mukroh village in West Jaiñtia Hills district of Meghalaya.

Among the six decreased persons, five were Meghalaya residents and one was an Assam forest guard.

“6 persons died due to firing by Assam police and Assam forest guards,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Tuesday.

The Meghalaya CM said: “The Meghalaya government strongly condemns the incident where the Assam police and Assam forest guards entered Meghalaya and resorted to unprovoked firing.”

“GoM will take all steps to ensure that justice is served and action is taken against those responsible in this inhuman act,” the Meghalaya chief minister added.

Conrad further informed that Meghalaya home minister Lahkmen Rymbui reached the incident spot to take stock of the situation.

The Meghalaya government has also announce “an ex gratia compensation of Rs 5 Lakh each… for the next of kin the deceased individuals”.

“The cabinet will sit today to decide on the next course of action which the government will take with regards to this incident,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya chief minister further appeal to the people of the state to “maintain peace and harmony”.

“The state government is taking all the necessary steps to ensure that law and order is maintained,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.