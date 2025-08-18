Guwahati: Dima Hasao police of Assam have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a 48-year-old woman from Umrangso Lankur.

Her body was recovered on August 14 from a forested area near Lanku Sakpuru LP School under Langkhu Police Outpost with visible injuries on her head and body.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The deceased, mother of one, ran a small tea shop near Larsen & Toubro’s construction site for the Lower Kopili Hydropower Project in Umrangso. She had gone missing on the evening of August 13.

The arrested have been identified as Stephen Hanse of Umrangso Lankur, Rabindra Singh Rana of Nepal, Abdul Manan of Barpeta, Satya Acharjee of Lanka, and Ayan Choudhury, an engineer from Madhya Pradesh. Police said all of them are workers of L&T and were arrested from different locations.

Dima Hasao Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Faruque Ahmed informed that the case has been registered at Umrangso Police Station (Case No. 17/2025) under sections 103(1) (Murder) and 3(5)/61{2(a)} (Criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While some villagers alleged the woman had been sexually assaulted before being killed, police said the post-mortem report will confirm the cause of death. “Once the autopsy report is out, circumstances leading to her death will be clear,” ASP Ahmed said.

All five accused have been forwarded to the district headquarters at Haflong. Ayan Choudhury has been remanded to judicial custody, while the other four are in police custody for further interrogation.

Following the arrests, villagers gathered at the Lanku police outpost demanding that the accused be handed over to them. The situation was later brought under control after senior police officials assured the public of appropriate action.