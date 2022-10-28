Guwahati: The Asom Sattra Mahasabha has filed an FIR against controversial Satradhikar Janardan Dev Goswami for the recent comments he made against Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradev.

As per sources, the FIR has been filed at the Majuli Police Station.

The Asom Sattra Mahasabha after filing the FIR said that Janardan Dav Goswami has insulted Srimanta Sankardev, the people of Majuli, Assam and India as a whole by making such statements.

Reacting to certain controversial remarks by the Goswami, members of the Mahasabha have considered him to be banished as well.

The Mahasabha has sought tough actions against him.

They have also called on the people of Assam to socially boycott Janardan Dev Goswami.

In 2020, Janardhan Dev Goswami was fined Rs 10,500 by the Majuli Session Court for “his involvement in the dismantling of a makeshift church” in Majuli.