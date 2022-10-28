LAKHIMPUR: One more landslide has been reported from the Lower Subansiri Hydropower Project site at Geruamukh in Dhemaji district near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

It is suspected that the fresh landslide might have caused further damage to the Subansiri dam.

In the month of September too, the Subansiri dam site at Geruamukh in Dhemaji district in Assam was affected by landslides.

The intake tunnel of the dam was severely damaged due to the landslide in September.

Earlier in June, a construction worker was killed and two others injured in a landslide at the under-construction Lower Subansiri Hydro Electrical project.

(More details awaited)