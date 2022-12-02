JORHAT: The Northeast state of Assam has been rocked by another case of ragging.

After Dibrugarh, this fresh incident of ragging has been reported from Jorhat in Assam.

The incident has been reported from the prestigious JB College in Jorhat town in Assam.

12 students of the JB College in Jorhat town of Assam have been accused of ragging a junior.

An FIR has been filed at the Jorhat Sadar police station in Assam in relation with the incident.

Principal of JB College in Jorhat in Assam has reportedly filed the FIR.

The victim student has been identified as Pranab Jyoti Chetia.

Pranobjyoti Chetia, a first semester student, was allegedly mentally and physically tortured by some senior students.

“I submitted a written complaint with the college authorities. But they failed to take any action,” the victim student stated.

He added: “It seems that the college authorities are trying to cover up the matter.”

(More details awaited)