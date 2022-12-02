GUWAHATI: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is reportedly all set to operate compressed natural gas (CNG) buses in Guwahati city from next year.

According to reports, the CNG bus project will be implemented by the ASTC under the Guwahati Smart City Project.

Earlier, the Assam government had announced its decision to introduce as many as 100 CNG buses in Guwahati city.

Following due process, Tata Motors have reportedly dispatched 68 CNG buses to Assam, while another 32 likely to arrive in the state soon.

Notably, two CNG filing stations have been set in Guwahati, Assam for the new buses – at ISBT and Ulubari.

Also read: Assam: Centre approves major road reconstruction projects in Dima Hasao

The Assam government is mulling to replace diesel-run city buses in Guwahati with those operated on electricity and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas).

The Assam cabinet, in August 2021, announced to purchase a total of 200 electric buses and 100 CNG buses, which will eventually replace ASTC’s diesel-run city buses in Guwahati.

“Assam Government is planning to replace present city buses in Guwahati with electric and CNG buses only,” CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said in August 2021.

“ASTC will stop operating diesel-run city buses. Our goal is to completely replace diesel-run buses with electric and CNG buses in Guwahati by the day this government completes one year,” Sarma said.