GUWAHATI: The capital city of Assam – Guwahati – will have three more flyovers in the near future.

The Assam cabinet has approved the construction of three new flyovers in Guwahati.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This decision was taken during a meeting of the Assam cabinet in Silchar.

The new flyovers will come up at: near Down Town Hospital, Fatasil Garchuk and Kumarpara-Fatasil.

Earlier, union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari had announced several new projects in Assam.

The projects include at least ten flyovers and road-over bridges across Assam.

The new bridges and flyovers will come up at Kathiatoli, Borghat, Demow, Raha and Baihata.

Flyovers and bridges will also come up at Simlaguri, Bongaigaon Refinery, Chapaguri, Pathsala and Jagiroad in Assam.