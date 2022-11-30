Assam Government Holiday List 2023 : Planning to go for vacations along with family, friends and near and dear ones next year?

If you are so, then you must go through the list of holidays the Assam government has announced for the year 2023.

The Assam Government Holiday List 2023 is a list of public holidays in the state of Assam, India.

The list includes holidays for all government institutions, including schools and colleges.

The holidays have been published by the government of Assam.

Assam Holiday List 2023

DateDayHoliday
15th January 2023SundayMagh Bihu & Tusu Puja
16th January 2023MondayMagh Bihu & Tusu Puja
23rd January 2023MondayNetaji’s Birthday
24th January 2023TuesdayGwther Bathou San
26th January 2023ThursdayRepublic Day
31st January 2023TuesdayMe-Dam-Me-Phi
5th February 2023SundayBir Chilaray Divas
7th March 2023TuesdayDol Jatra
8 March 2023WednesdayHoli
7th April 2023FridayGood Friday
14th April 2023FridayBohag Bihu
15th April 2023SaturdayBohag Bihu
16th April 2023SundayBohag Bihu
20th April 2023ThursdayTithi of Damodardeva
21st April 2023FridaySati Sadhani Divas
22nd April 2023SaturdayId-Ul-Fitr
1st May 2023MondayMay Day
5th May 2023FridayBuddha Purnima
5th June 2023MondayJanmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
29th June 2023ThursdayId-Ul-Zuha
15th August 2023TuesdayIndependence Day
18th August 2023FridayTithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
27th August 2023SundayKaram Puja
4th September 2023MondayTithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
6th September 2023WednesdayJanmashtami
25th September 2023MondayJanmostsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
2nd October 2023MondayBirthday of Mahatma Gandhi
18th October 2023WednesdayKati Bihu
21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th October 2023Saturday, Sunday, Monday and TuesdayDurga Puja & Bijoy Dashomi
12th November 2023SundayKali Puja & Diwali
15th November 2023WednesdayBhatri Dwitiya
19th November 2023SundayChhat Puja
24th November 2023FridayLachit Divas
27th November 2023MondayGuru Nanak’s Birthday
2nd December 2023SaturdayAsom Divas (Su-Ka-Pha Divas)
25th December 2023MondayChristmas Day

Also read : Assam: Three new flyovers to come up in Guwahati

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in