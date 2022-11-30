Assam Government Holiday List 2023 : Planning to go for vacations along with family, friends and near and dear ones next year?

If you are so, then you must go through the list of holidays the Assam government has announced for the year 2023.

The Assam Government Holiday List 2023 is a list of public holidays in the state of Assam, India.

The list includes holidays for all government institutions, including schools and colleges.

The holidays have been published by the government of Assam.

Assam Holiday List 2023

Date Day Holiday 15th January 2023 Sunday Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja 16th January 2023 Monday Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja 23rd January 2023 Monday Netaji’s Birthday 24th January 2023 Tuesday Gwther Bathou San 26th January 2023 Thursday Republic Day 31st January 2023 Tuesday Me-Dam-Me-Phi 5th February 2023 Sunday Bir Chilaray Divas 7th March 2023 Tuesday Dol Jatra 8 March 2023 Wednesday Holi 7th April 2023 Friday Good Friday 14th April 2023 Friday Bohag Bihu 15th April 2023 Saturday Bohag Bihu 16th April 2023 Sunday Bohag Bihu 20th April 2023 Thursday Tithi of Damodardeva 21st April 2023 Friday Sati Sadhani Divas 22nd April 2023 Saturday Id-Ul-Fitr 1st May 2023 Monday May Day 5th May 2023 Friday Buddha Purnima 5th June 2023 Monday Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva 29th June 2023 Thursday Id-Ul-Zuha 15th August 2023 Tuesday Independence Day 18th August 2023 Friday Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva 27th August 2023 Sunday Karam Puja 4th September 2023 Monday Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva 6th September 2023 Wednesday Janmashtami 25th September 2023 Monday Janmostsav of Srimanta Sankardeva 2nd October 2023 Monday Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi 18th October 2023 Wednesday Kati Bihu 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th October 2023 Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday Durga Puja & Bijoy Dashomi 12th November 2023 Sunday Kali Puja & Diwali 15th November 2023 Wednesday Bhatri Dwitiya 19th November 2023 Sunday Chhat Puja 24th November 2023 Friday Lachit Divas 27th November 2023 Monday Guru Nanak’s Birthday 2nd December 2023 Saturday Asom Divas (Su-Ka-Pha Divas) 25th December 2023 Monday Christmas Day

