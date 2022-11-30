Assam Government Holiday List 2023 : Planning to go for vacations along with family, friends and near and dear ones next year?
If you are so, then you must go through the list of holidays the Assam government has announced for the year 2023.
The Assam Government Holiday List 2023 is a list of public holidays in the state of Assam, India.
The list includes holidays for all government institutions, including schools and colleges.
The holidays have been published by the government of Assam.
Assam Holiday List 2023
|Date
|Day
|Holiday
|15th January 2023
|Sunday
|Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja
|16th January 2023
|Monday
|Magh Bihu & Tusu Puja
|23rd January 2023
|Monday
|Netaji’s Birthday
|24th January 2023
|Tuesday
|Gwther Bathou San
|26th January 2023
|Thursday
|Republic Day
|31st January 2023
|Tuesday
|Me-Dam-Me-Phi
|5th February 2023
|Sunday
|Bir Chilaray Divas
|7th March 2023
|Tuesday
|Dol Jatra
|8 March 2023
|Wednesday
|Holi
|7th April 2023
|Friday
|Good Friday
|14th April 2023
|Friday
|Bohag Bihu
|15th April 2023
|Saturday
|Bohag Bihu
|16th April 2023
|Sunday
|Bohag Bihu
|20th April 2023
|Thursday
|Tithi of Damodardeva
|21st April 2023
|Friday
|Sati Sadhani Divas
|22nd April 2023
|Saturday
|Id-Ul-Fitr
|1st May 2023
|Monday
|May Day
|5th May 2023
|Friday
|Buddha Purnima
|5th June 2023
|Monday
|Janmotsav of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
|29th June 2023
|Thursday
|Id-Ul-Zuha
|15th August 2023
|Tuesday
|Independence Day
|18th August 2023
|Friday
|Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
|27th August 2023
|Sunday
|Karam Puja
|4th September 2023
|Monday
|Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdeva
|6th September 2023
|Wednesday
|Janmashtami
|25th September 2023
|Monday
|Janmostsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
|2nd October 2023
|Monday
|Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi
|18th October 2023
|Wednesday
|Kati Bihu
|21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th October 2023
|Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday
|Durga Puja & Bijoy Dashomi
|12th November 2023
|Sunday
|Kali Puja & Diwali
|15th November 2023
|Wednesday
|Bhatri Dwitiya
|19th November 2023
|Sunday
|Chhat Puja
|24th November 2023
|Friday
|Lachit Divas
|27th November 2023
|Monday
|Guru Nanak’s Birthday
|2nd December 2023
|Saturday
|Asom Divas (Su-Ka-Pha Divas)
|25th December 2023
|Monday
|Christmas Day
