GUWAHATI: The Assam government is planning to introduce a law to check human trafficking in the state.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the state assembly.

“Human trafficking not only means when a person is taken out of the state by luring them for jobs. When children below 14 years of age are taken away from their parents to work as domestic help, it also amounts to human trafficking,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Assam chief minister said that the law, which the state government is planning to introduce, will regulate employment people as domestic help in households in the state.

“The employers will be needed to register details of their domestic helps at the concerned police station. The employers will also need to look after their education and health,” the Assam CM said.

Moreover, Sarma said that the Assam government will come up with a policy to ensure rehabilitation of the rescued trafficked children.