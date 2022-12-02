GUWAHATI: The central government has approved major road reconstruction projects in Dima Hasao district of Assam that were damaged in the floods and landslides earlier this year.

Moreover, wooden bridges in Dima Hasao district will be converted to concrete ones, informed Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam chief minister further stated that construction of different roads and bridges under various projects are underway in the state.

“Rs 3800 crore has been earmarked for reconstruction of road network in Dima Hasao that was damaged by floods and landslides,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He added: “Furthermore, Rs 4000 crore has been earmarked for conversion of 11 wooden bridges to concrete bridges.”

The Assam chief minister also said that implementation of crucial projects, in association with World Bank and Asian Development Bank, among others, is going on.

These include Rs 2608-crore Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge and Rs 3197-crore Palasbari-Suwalkuchi Bridge.