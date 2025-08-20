Horoscope Today | 20 August 2025: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

Just when you thought you had everything figured out and planned correctly, another obstacle appears, Aries. Your first reaction may be to get upset. Rage won’t help. You can’t always control everything. There are bound to be surprises. Plan for what you can, but know that there are often unknown forces working against your aims. Watch out!

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

The fire within you may be burning brightly, Taurus, but unfortunately, there isn’t a great deal of fuel available to keep it going. It may seem as if people are trying to rain on your parade, but they’re just trying to do their duty. Relax and contemplate what’s going on around you. This may not be the best day to implement change and promote new ideas.

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

You may find that other people are the missing variable in the equation that you seek answers to today, Gemini. Don’t feel like you have to come up with all the details and resolutions yourself. Work with those who also have something to contribute to the situation at hand. A quiet, disciplined approach is exactly what’s needed to plow through any problem that needs fixing.

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

By jumping around from place to place, Cancer, you may end up feeling like you’re getting nowhere. Instead of tackling many different tasks, today is better spent focusing your energy on one. Start from ground level and work up. Get to the root of the problem and many of the related issues will simply dissolve as you work.

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Make a plan at the beginning of the day for what you want to accomplish by sundown, Leo. This is a good time to tackle many of the nitpicky tasks that require your attention. Be conscious of the fact that there are time limits and restrictions on some of the things you’re working on. Keep on task and try not to get distracted by other people.

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

You might have to adjust your way of thinking in order to match the energy of the situations around you. While you may feel a desire to strike out into some new, adventurous activity, there’s a strong resistance asking you to be more cautious and stable. Don’t lose touch with your pioneering attitude, but don’t fall prey to reckless behavior, either.

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Your steady nature will be greatly appreciated today, Libra. A well thought out plan of attack is the one that wins approval from the higher-ups. You know the best way to proceed and now all you need is the confidence to follow through with your ideas. Getting things started should be easier for you today since your mind is working in harmony with your heart.

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

It’s possible that you’re feeling obliged to do something out of a sense of duty toward family or loved ones, Scorpio. Take this time to help someone who’s struggling with who they are and what they’re doing in this world. Your concern for others reflects a noble sense of empathy that you should develop more regularly. We’re only as strong as the weakest link. Do your part to strengthen the chain.

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Your thinking is clear today, Sagittarius, but it might be hard to take action on your thoughts. A restrictive force may seem to be holding you back. A sense of discipline is welling up within you, reminding you to add a touch of conservatism to whatever it is that you have in mind. Take the opportunity to pursue tasks that require you to be reserved and collected.

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Your flamboyant approach may not get as much attention today as you’d like, Capricorn. Don’t push yourself to achieve something that isn’t working. By insisting that something should be done your way, you’ll only create enemies and bottlenecks in whatever task you’re trying to accomplish. A thoughtful, conscious, reserved approach is going to win today.

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

You have exactly the right amount of discipline and sense of duty to accomplish quite a bit today, Aquarius. Your thinking should be clear. Your sense of time and restriction works in your favor to help you figure out any puzzles that present themselves. You have a strong will that helps you complete just about every task you undertake.

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Trying to talk your way out of tasks and obligations probably isn’t the best way to win friends today, Pisces. In fact, this is a time to get yourself in gear and take responsibility for your actions. The time you spend trying to weasel your way out of something is better spent just doing the thing that you need to do. Be understanding and receptive of other people’s objectives.



