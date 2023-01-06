Guwahati : Earthful Foundation along with WWF-India, Assam has initiated an electronic waste (E-waste) awareness cum collection drive in Guwahati.

The drive began on January 4, 2023, and will continue till January 12, 2023. The initiative has been joined by various educational institutes and citizens along with residential societies.

The participants are helping the Earthful Foundation to channel the E-wastes to authorized recyclers.

WWF in a press statement said, “When our electronic devices stop working they become E-waste, which is a rapidly growing global concern. E-waste also contains metals like gold, silver, copper, etc, which have economic value when recycled. Unfortunately, the majority of e-waste is thrown away casually.”

“It is broken in order to obtain valuable components. Remaining hazardous wastes are either burnt or dumped casually which results in a significant risk of toxic exposures to our health & environment. Informal sector many times, employ children in the unregulated E-waste recycling”, WWF added.

The statement sent jointly by Earthful Foundation and WWF-India said E-waste should always be handled by Pollution Control Board Authorized recycler so that it can be disposed of in an environment-friendly manner. “The E-waste Awareness cum Collection drive brings you an opportunity to dispose of your unused mobile phones, laptop, TV, refrigerator, computers and any such electronic items from home or workplace”, the statement read.

Earthful Foundation shared two numbers (+918104784289 and +919101290340) for anyone who wishes to dispose of their E-waste. The pickup vehicle will reach the doorsteps as per the appointment from January 10 to 12.