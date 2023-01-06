Guwahati: With the increase in electric vehicles in Assam and Guwahati in particular, the LGBI Airport has introduced EV fast charging stations at the VIP parking area at the airport premises.

A statement by the airport management state that the stations were set up as a part of the Green Airport Initiative programme.

The facility is supported by Adani Total Gas Limited.

From now, persons with electric vehicles can utilise the facility by giving the required charge of the vehicle.

Recently, LGBI Airport introduced 6 EVs to make Cleaner and greener environment committed to ensuring Green Airport.

The statement read, “Very Soon LGBI Airport is going to start EV vehicle first charging facility for airside operation. LGBI Airport committed to achieving the target of Carbon Neutral by 2024.”