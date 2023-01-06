Guwahati: In the latest bird count at Deepor Beel in Guwahati, a total of 97 species and 26,747 birds were found to be living at the Ramsar Site.

On the morning of January 4, 2023, the Guwahati Wildlife Division with its annual Bird Count in Deepor Beel along with the Spot Bird Photography contest found 26,747 and 97 species of birds.

The entire wetland was divided into 9 areas where nine groups conducted the bird count on foot as well as via country boats. The methodology adopted was the Visual Encounter Survey.

In total 37 participants were part of the exercise. The participants comprised bird experts, student volunteers, members of NGOs and Forest officials of the Assam Forest department.

Also Read: Assam: Earthful Foundation initiate E-waste collection, awareness drive in Guwahati

Eminent Ornithologist Dr Anwaruddin Choudhury was also present during the Bird Count.

“This Bird Count exercise of January 2023 in the only Ramsar site of Assam revealed greater species diversity and also increase in the total bird count as compared to 2021’s record of 66 bird species and total bird count of 10289”, a statement read.

List of Birds Recorded in Deepor Beel:

Sl. No. English Name Total 1 Common Pochard 2234 2 Cotton Pygmy Geese 103 3 Greylag Geese 237 4 Lesser Whistling Duck 3901 5 Ruddy Shelduck 4 6 Common Teal 9 7 Ferrugineous Pochard 2544 8 Gadwall 891 9 Northern Pintail 650 10 Northern Shoveller 148 11 Tufted Duck 100 12 Fulvous Whistling Duck 65 13 Red Crested Pochard 169 14 Greater Adjutant Stork 78 15 Lesser Adjutant Stork 11 16 Asian Openbill 122 17 great crested grebe 35 18 Little grebe 78 19 Glossy Ibis 340 20 Cattle Egret 670 21 Little Egret 5 22 Intermediate Egret 75 23 Great Egret 44 24 Grey Heron 4 25 Purple Heron 26 26 Indian Pond Heron 62 27 Oriental Darter 3 28 Great Cormorant 15 29 Little Cormorant 451 30 Booted Eagle 2 31 Eurasian Coot 1500 32 Purple Swamphen 358 33 Little Ringed Plover 5 34 Grey-headed Lapwing 87 35 Northern Lapwing 128 36 Red-wattled Lapwing 31 37 Black-winged Stilt 564 38 Bronge-winged Jacana 37 39 Pheasant-tailed Jacana 47 40 wood sandpiper 41 41 Green Sandpiper 8 42 Sandpiper u/k 1 43 Common Sandpiper 6 44 Common Redshank 4 45 Common Greenshank 12 46 Pied Kingfisher 3 47 White-breasted Kingfisher 19 48 Barn Swallow 6961 49 Citrine Wagtail 135 50 Rosy Pipit 3 51 Osprey 2 52 Siberian Stone Chat 15 53 Black Drongo 30 54 Black Kite 100 55 unknown pipit 2 56 Richard Pipit 1 57 Rosy Pipit 211 58 Paddyfield Pipit 19 59 Asian Pied starling 44 60 Brown shrike 12 61 Common Kestrel 2 62 Chestnut Tailed Starling 22 63 Striated Grassbird 15 64 Blyth’s Reed Warbler 1 65 Clamorous Reed Warbler 3 66 Jungle Mynah 56 67 spotted dove 3 68 Plain Prinia 7 69 Indian Cormorant 1 70 Great Cormorant 3 71 Blyth’s Reed Warbler 5 72 Dusky Warbler 6 73 common tailor bird 5 74 Red Vented Bulbul 4 75 Great Mynah 2 76 common mynah 4 77 ruddy breasted crake 1 78 Sand Martin/Bank Swallow 1 79 Grey Throated Martin 8 80 Asian Palm Swift 8 81 wood swallow 2 82 brown-headed seagull 26 83 greenish warbler 1 84 White Wagtail 10 85 black-tailed godwit 1 86 Temminck’s Stint 30 87 Siberian Rubythroat 1 88 Bengal Bushlark 2 89 Black Headed Oriole 1 90 Eurasian Hoop 3 91 Oriental Honey Buzzard 2 92 Ashy Wood Swallow 2 93 Crow 12 94 Zitting Cisticola 1 95 Eurasian Tree Sparrow 26 96 long-tailed Shrike 8 97 small pratincole 3000 Grand Total 26747

Along with the bird count exercise, a spot bird photography contest was also organised.

Also Read: Assam | ‘Inter-Club Golf Tournament: The BORBHAG Cup’ on January 8 at 4 Corps in Tezpur

Divisional Forest Officer Jayashree Naiding stated that this is the second consecutive year of bird count exercise conducted by the Guwahati Wildlife Division.

She thanked all Volunteers for active participation in the documentation of the Avifauna of the only Ramsar site of Assam.