TEZPUR: The 4 Corps Army golf course (GTA, Solmara) at Tezpur in Assam, is all set to host the second Inter-Club Golf Tournament: The BORBHAG Cup.

The tournament is oganised by the BORBHAG Foundation.

The idea of this Cup is to make the sport more popular amongst the youth of the Northeast region as Golf has now become an Olympic sport.

It is noteworthy that for the first time, 4 Corps (GTA Solmara), of the Indian Army is opening up their golf course for a civilian golf event.

The founder of BORBHAG Group – Anirudh Goswami said, “The BORBHAG Cup was instituted with the vision of contributing to empowering communities through the platform of golf. We are focussed on growing from here. Working with special attention to states of Northeast and creating opportunities for youth, we continue to drive our vision of connecting the globe to the districts of India and the districts to the Globe.“

Further he said, “The competition is an effort by a dedicated group of golfers in their continued quest to popularise the game in the Northeast. With the vision of blending heritage with the modern world, augmenting and promoting existing infrastructure; strengthening our traditions & building comradery.”

The Inaugural Tournament, held in 2021 initially envisioned with Clubs from Assam, saw participation from four states of the region.

It was held on January 3, 2021 at Misa Polo Club in Assam when a total of more than 88 golfers from seven teams participated.

These were Guwahati Railway, Guwahati Repta, ONGC Golf Club Nazira, Dimapur Club, Tezpur GTA Club, Jorhat Gymkhana Club and Misa Polo Club.