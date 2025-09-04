Guwahati: Washington, D.C., on Thursday sued US administration under President Donald Trump over his National Guard troops deployment in the capital city.

News agency Reuters reports that this “move is likely to heighten tensions between the Republican president and the city’s Democratic leaders.

The lawsuit was filed in a federal court by D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

It seeks a court order that would ban “the deployment of troops on the grounds it is unconstitutional and violates multiple federal laws. “

The litigation may also cause another judicial rebuke of Trump’s effort to widen the role of the military.

This follows a ruling “hat his use of troops to fight crime in California was unlawful.”

“Armed soldiers should not be policing American citizens on American soil,” Schwalb said.

“The forced military occupation of the District of Columbia violates our local autonomy and basic freedoms. It must end.”

Trump last month ordered deployment of National Guard troops to Washington.

According to him, it was meant to “re-establish law, order, and public safety.”

The US President also had DC district’s Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson pointed out that Trump had the authority to deploy troops for the safeguard of federal assets.

“This lawsuit is nothing more than another attempt – at the detriment of D.C. residents and visitors – to undermine the President’s highly successful operations to stop violent crime in D.C.,” Jackson said in a statement.