Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Afghanistan again on Thursday.

So severe was the impact that tremors were felt across Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi-NCR.

The Thursday earthquake occurred days after two major quakes in northern Afghanistan killed over 2,200 people and caused widespread damage.

According to the Afghanistan government’s statement, an earthquake at a depth of 160 km struck regions in Nangarhar.

