Guwahati: K.P. Sharma Oli-led government, on Thursday, imposed a ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube, after they failed to meet the deadline to register with authorities in Nepal.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, through a public notice, instructed the Nepal Telecommunication Authority to deactivate all unregistered platforms until they complete the registration process.

The government had repeatedly urged social media companies to register, most recently setting a final seven-day deadline on August 28. That deadline expired at midnight on Wednesday, September 3.

Earlier that day, Ministry spokesperson Gajendra Thakur had expressed hope that the companies would respond before the cutoff. However, none complied, prompting officials to convene on Thursday and move forward with the ban.

The decision triggered sharp backlash from free speech advocates, who argue that the government aims more to suppress dissent than regulate digital platforms.

Critics say the government’s registration demands include intrusive oversight measures that may have discouraged platforms from complying. Ujjwal Acharya, director of the Center for Media Research, condemned the ban as “misguided,” warning that it damages Nepal’s democratic image.

“The government didn’t assess how this move would impact ordinary users,” he said. “It has long-term consequences for Nepal’s reputation and creates a negative global perception.”

Officials cited a recent Supreme Court ruling and the government’s own social media directives as the legal foundation for the ban. The court ruled two weeks ago that all social media platforms—foreign or domestic—must register with Nepali authorities.

Still, Acharya maintains that the stringent conditions made registration practically impossible. “The requirements are simply too invasive,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Nepal has taken action against a major platform. In November 2023, the Pushpa Kamal Dahal administration banned TikTok, sparking public outcry. That ban was lifted in August 2024 after TikTok agreed to register.

Since taking office about 14 months ago, the Oli government has faced mounting criticism for its hardline stance toward online criticism. Earlier efforts to introduce sweeping social media laws also faced strong opposition, with experts warning of growing online censorship under the guise of regulation.

Before this latest action, the Ministry had issued four prior requests for registration, all with similar deadlines. Unlike those, however, this week’s directive stemmed directly from a Cabinet-level decision.

Soon after the announcement, users flooded platforms with messages criticizing the ban and anticipating imminent shutdowns. Many called the move heavy-handed and counterproductive.

Acharya warned that the government’s attempt to stifle dissent has backfired.

“Social media isn’t just a space for political commentary. For most people, it’s an essential tool—for communication, business, and daily life,” he said. “This ban is not only unjustified; it’s a serious misstep.”