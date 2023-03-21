Dibrugarh: Two more associates of pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh were flown to Dibrugarh in Upper Assam from Punjab.

They have been identified as Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal and Gurinder Pal Singh. The Punjab Police arrested them on Monday.

The two were brought to the Central Jail in the first half of the day and were lodged in cell no 13.

Harjeet Singh, the uncle of Amritpal Singh, was also arrested on Monday and was flown to Dibrugarh on Tuesday morning.

The Punjab Police has launched a massive manhunt against the ‘Waris Punjab De’ group and has so far arrested over 100 people, seven of whom were lodged in the Central Jail of Dibrugarh.

On March 19, four group members were brought to the same jail and charged under the National Security Act (NSA).