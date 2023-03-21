Guwahati: A school principal in Assam‘s Biswanath has been accused of attempting to rape a minor girl.

The accused, Nityananda Sharma, is the principal of Sakomotha Tea Estate Model High School in Assam’s Biswanath, where the victim girl is a student of class 9.

As per reports, the minor girl alleged Sharma had called her to the school on the pretext of showing her exam answer sheet.

When she went alone, the principal allegedly tried to abuse her sexually. However, she managed to flee from the scene.

The girl’s parents have filed a complaint at the Biswanath Chariali police station.

They have also alleged that the Gaon Burha and Panchayat President have tried to downplay the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have started a manhunt to nab the accused, who is currently absconding.

The Assam Police is currently investigating the case.