Guwahati: Assam government has no information on when the process for delimitation of constituencies in the state will be over, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told the Assembly on Monday.

Chief Minister Sarma said any question the opposition may have about the process could be placed before the Election Commission (EC) when its full bench visits Assam next week.

” Assam government cannot say when the process will be completed as we are not directly or indirectly involved. EC is a central agency. Our work is only to provide the data,” Sarma said in reply to a question on the delimitation process by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed.

The process began on January 1, the chief minister said.

He said that the delimitation exercise was not stalled in Assam due to the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“The then Congress government had written to the delimitation commission that the law and order situation was not conducive for carrying out the process then.

“When we were asked if it can be done now, we said the situation is improved,” Sarma said.

CM Sarma asked the MLAs to continue working equally for all areas within their constituency without speculating which localities will be eliminated when the delimitation process is complete.