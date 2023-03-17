Karnataka: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday claimed that he has closed 600 madrassas in the state.

He also said he intends to close all madrassas because he wants schools, colleges and universities instead.

In January this year, Sarma had already said that the Government wanted to reduce the number of Madrasas in the state in the first phase.

Sarma added that the government is working with the Muslim community on this and they’re helping the government.

Addressing a BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra on March 16, meant for ‘Shiva Charithe’, at Belgavi’s Shivaji Maharaj Garden in poll-bound Karnataka, Sarma alleged that people from Bangladesh come to Assam and create a threat to its civilization and culture.

“People from Bangladesh come to Assam & create a threat to our civilization and culture. I have closed 600 madrassas and I intend to close all madrassas because we do not want madrassas. We want schools, colleges and universities,” news agency ANI quoted Sarma as saying.

Last year, Sarma had claimed that Assam has become a hotbed of “jihadi activities” as five “jihadi” modules with links to Al Qaida-affiliated terror outfits in Bangladesh were busted.

According to intelligence inputs, at least six ABT members from Bangladesh entered India illegally between 2016 and 2017 to set up terror modules and sleeper cells by indoctrinating local youths about “jihadi” ideology, Sarma was quoted as saying.