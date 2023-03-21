AIZAWL: Two women, including a Myanmar national, were apprehended by Assam Rifles for possessing heroin worth Rs 60 lakh in Aizawl, Mizoram, an official of Assam Rifles said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out at the Sateek area by personnel of Assam Rifles in collaboration with the special narcotics squad (CID) of state police in Aizawl, Mizoram based on specific information on Monday, the official said.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested attempting to smuggle Burmese supari inside tanker truck in Silchar

The combined team recovered 120 grams of heroin from the possession of the two women aged 50 and 48 years respectively, she said.

Also Read: Conrad Sangma rejects Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claim, says Mukroh part of Meghalaya

One of the accused hailed from Tahan in Myanmar’s Chin state, she said. It was not clear how she got to Mizoram or what she was doing with the heroin.

It has been suspected that she may have brought in the heroin to smuggle in Mizoram.

Both the two accused and the contraband worth Rs 60 lakh were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID (Crime) in Aizawl of Mizoram, the official said.