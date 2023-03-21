Aizawl: Union Home Minister Amit Shah would pay a day visit to Mizoram on April 1 to inaugurate the Assam Rifles complex and lay the foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre in Aizawl, a senior official said on Tuesday.

This was informed to chief minister Zoramthanga during his meeting with Shah in Delhi on Tuesday, the senior official said.

He said that Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles headquarters complex at Zokhawsang, about 15 km east of Aizawl and lay the foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre at the Assam Rifles ground (Lammual) area in Aizawl.

Zoramthanga, who is currently in the national capital, also said in his official Instagram handle that Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles battalion headquarters complex at Zokhawsang and lay the foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre on April 1.

He thanked the Union Home Minister citing that the greatest plan of his government, which has been awaited by the Mizo people for a long time, will now turn into reality.

“It is a matter of joy that the greatest project of our government, which the Mizo people have been anxiously waiting for, will now turn into reality. I also thank Pu Amit Shah on behalf of the people of Mizoram”, Zoramthanga said.

Meanwhile, an official of Assam Rifles said that state home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia along with other officials from the state government and Assam Rifles inspected the Assam Rifles complex at Zokhawsang on March 15.

Many pending issues (facilities) related to the complex were discussed during the inspection, she said.

The Assam Rifles official said that they have repeatedly informed the state government that relocation of the AR battalion headquarters from Aizawl to Zokhawsang is not desirable until all pending issues are resolved.

Assam Rifles has two bases in Aizawl- one at Zodin or Lammual and the other at Khatla. The battalion headquarters at Zodin is being shifted to Zokhawsang.

According to officials dealing with Aizawl Smart City Project, the proposed Laldenga Cultural Centre will be constructed on the northern side of Assam Rifles ground in the heart of Aizawl.

The diameter of the Rs. 1.93 crore project will be 75×90 metres, they said.

Laldenga was the founder of the Mizo National Front (MNF), which spearheaded a cessationist movement for two decades between 1966 and 1986.He was the first chief minister of Mizoram after it attained statehood in 1987.