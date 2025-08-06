Guwahati: A top leader of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), Janardan Gogoi, also known as Jit Asom, has surrendered to authorities in Nagaland.

Gogoi has since been taken to the Charaideo district police in Assam, where he is being held for questioning. This development comes as part of a significant crackdown on militancy in the region.

Gogoi, who hails from the Tinsukia district of Assam, was an active member of ULFA-I’s anti-talks faction led by Paresh Baruah. His surrender is a direct result of increased pressure from a Unified Command, consisting of the Assam Police, Assam Rifles, and the Indian Army, operating in Upper Assam and bordering Nagaland.

This pressure has led to several recent successes. In July 2025 alone, Assam Police detained 22 ULFA-I and NSCN-KYA cadres, while nine linkmen were apprehended in the Charaideo district in June. These coordinated efforts are aimed at preventing any disruptions during upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Officials believe that Gogoi’s surrender highlights a broader trend of declining morale and increasing pressure within ULFA-I ranks. According to intelligence from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the group is facing internal discontent, factionalism, harsh living conditions, and dwindling financial support.

These challenges are further underscored by recent claims from ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah about a lethal drone strike on the group’s camps in Myanmar — a claim that has been denied by Indian defense authorities. These events paint a picture of a group under immense operational stress.

Police officials are expected to provide more details soon, including whether Gogoi surrendered any weapons or crucial documents.

His debriefing is likely to provide valuable intelligence on ULFA-I’s internal structure, camp locations, and connections in Assam and Myanmar.