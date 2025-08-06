Imphal: A 55-year-old man, employed as a patient attendant at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, was found dead by suicide, hanging in the Tuberculosis (TB) ward bike shed early Wednesday morning. Police confirmed the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Sagolsen Sanatomba, 55, a resident of Sagolband Thingom Leikai in Imphal West district.

Sanatomba was employed in the Psychiatric Department of the central government-run hospital and resided with his wife and two children in the RIMS workers’ quarters.

His body was discovered suspended from a ceiling fan in the TB bike shed around 4:00 AM today.

Sagolsem Thoibi, Sanatomba’s wife, who also works as a patient attendant in RIMS’ Gynaecology department, reported losing contact with her husband by phone since Tuesday night.

Following a complaint filed with the police and an extensive search, his body was located.

Lamphel police station has registered a case of unnatural death and has deposited the body at the RIMS mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities stated that no suicide note was found at or near the scene of the incident.