Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative posts or jobs in C DOT in 2025.
Centre for Development of Telematics (C DOT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Manager (Administration) in 2025.
Name of post : Manager (Administration)
No. of posts : 1
Pay : Pay Level – 11 as per 7th CPC (Basic Pay Rs 67,700 – Rs. 208700)
Qualification :
a) Any Master’s degree (mandatorily 2 years course) in any stream from a recognized university/ institution.
b) Minimum 60% of marks in Graduation and Post Graduation. (In case of CGPA, it is to be converted to %)
Experience : Minimum of 8-10 years in an Executive/Administrative Managerial role with relevant and proven experience in Government (State/Central/UT) /PSU/Autonomous/R&D/ Reputed Private company
Age : Not exceeding 45 years as on last date of submission of application as mentioned in advt. (Age Relaxation as per Govt rules)
How to apply :
The candidate will have to submit the application on the website www.cdot.in.
Last date for receipt of applications is up to 5 PM of 15th September 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here