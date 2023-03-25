GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria attended the valedictory function of a three-day long national conference of Vice Chancellors on the theme ‘Transformative Higher Education for Atmanirbhar Bharat” at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya on Saturday.

The conference which was organized by the Association of Indian Universities and hosted by USTM saw the participation of national and international academicians of repute.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Governor Kataria said the universities should play the role of facilitating quality research and dissemination of the outcome of the research to the benefits of the humanity.

The universities and other institutions of higher education should also create an academically conducive environment for the scientists and other research scholars to undertake high quality research projects and get their results published in international research journals.

Based on the outcomes of their research, the researchers should develop new technologies for the benefits of the society at large.

The Governor also opined that there should be restructuring of courses in universities so that India’s knowledge-based economy can be promoted.

Emphasizing on India’s inherent and high-end knowledge on several facets of life, Assam Governor said that the universities should play the role of an enabler to use India’s ancient knowledge base to rediscover its inner vitality.

The Governor also stressed on nature and character building education.

When the education system builds a band of good human resources, the institutions of higher education can play the role of a catalyst by using the physical, mental and intellectual faculty of the students to build a sensitive and humane society,” the Governor added.

Kataria also said, “We have a new education policy which is working as a guide towards making India a developed nation. It is also continuously guiding Indian universities to give our nation a global reputation.”

The Governor exuded confidence that taking into consideration of the theme of national conference which is ‘Transformative Higher Education for Atmanirbhar Bharat”, it would definitely draft an agenda for our higher education to pave the way for a self-reliant country.

Meghalaya Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, Education Advisor, Government of Assam Nani Gopal Mahanta, National Secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas Atul Kothari, Secretary General Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal, Vice President, AIU & Vice Chancellor, USTM Prof. GD Sharma along with a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.