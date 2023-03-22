9th Mile, Khanapara, Ri Bhoi: The three-day-long national conference of Vice Chancellors on ‘Transformative Higher Education for Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will be inaugurated on Thursday by the former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

Organized by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), a 97-year-old premier higher education institution of the country, and hosted by the USTM from March 23 to 25, this mega higher education event will be participated by nearly 600 Vice Chancellors from different universities.

The 97th annual general meet and the 97th foundation day lecture of AIU will also take place during the programme.

In the inaugural session of the conference, special address will be made by Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Government of Assam.

The AIU foundation day lecture will be delivered by Dr Bibek Debroy, chairman, Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister, Government of India while the welcome address would be delivered by Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM.

The presidential address will be made by Prof Suranjan Das, president AIU and Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

There will be an interface between the heads of apex bodies with international delegates where the featured speakers are, Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman, AICTE; Dr RC Agrawal, DDG, ICAR, Dr Ponmudiraj, Advisor, NAAC, Prof. Bhola Thapa, Vice Chancellor, Kathmandu University, Nepal; Mr Aditya Malkani Regional Director, ACU.

The valedictory address on the third day of the conference will be made by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

The guests of honour for the valedictory session are, Atul Kothari, national secretary, Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas; Rakkam A Sangma, Education Minister, Government of Meghalaya, and Dr Nani Gopal Mahanta, education advisor, Government of Assam.

The convenors of this meet are Dr Pankaj Mittal, secretary general, Association of Indian Universities, and Prof GD Sharma, Vice President, AIU and Vice Chancellor, USTM.

The conference sessions will start in the afternoon of March 23 and will continue till March 25.

The themes for sessions of the Conference include:

Internationalization: Modes of Engagement; Minimum Government: Maximum Governance: What Does It Mean for Universities; Promotion of Indian Languages; Reforms for Holistic Education; Creating an Ecosystem for Research & Excellence and Future of Education, Learning, and Workplace.

A host of VCs from universities like JNU, IGNOU, Symbiosis International, University of Massachusetts, Bharti Vidyapith, University of Hyderabad, and directors of IITs, IISc, AICTE, NAAC, ICAR, ACU, IIIT would be joining this mega conference.

About 300 heads of higher education institutions along with several foreign policy-makers will participate in the conference in online mode.

One can join the sessions of the Annual Meet physically or virtually through the Youtube link: www.youtube.com/@ustm3124

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) anticipates a fruitful and meaningful interaction towards the resolution and realization of a common agenda for academic excellence.

This Vice Chancellors’ meet is but a stepping stone in the direction of building a new India, a release stated.