Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Research Assistant vacancy in NEIGRIHMS

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong
North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistants under various projects.
Name of post : Research Assistant
No. of posts : 2
Project wise vacancies :
- Development of tools to prevent outbreak of epidemics : 1
- Setting up of nationwide network of laboratories for managing epidemics and national calamities : 1
Essential Qualification : MSc in Virology / Microbiology / Biotechnology or relevant subjects from recognized University / Institute
Desirable Qualification :
i) One year lab experience in Virology / Microbiology and working experience in Molecular Biology techniques
ii) Knowledge of computer applications or business intelligence tools / data management
Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month
Age Limit : 30 years
How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms along with attested copies of all essential documents to the Department of Microbiology, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, PIN-793018 by March 30, 2023