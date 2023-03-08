Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Research Assistant vacancy in NEIGRIHMS

Applications are invited for various project based positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistants under various projects.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Project wise vacancies :

Development of tools to prevent outbreak of epidemics : 1

Setting up of nationwide network of laboratories for managing epidemics and national calamities : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc in Virology / Microbiology / Biotechnology or relevant subjects from recognized University / Institute

Desirable Qualification :

i) One year lab experience in Virology / Microbiology and working experience in Molecular Biology techniques

ii) Knowledge of computer applications or business intelligence tools / data management

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their application forms along with attested copies of all essential documents to the Department of Microbiology, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong, PIN-793018 by March 30, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Link 1 , Link 2