Meghalaya Jobs Apply online for 132 vacancies in NEHU

Applications are invited for 132 vacant positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 132 vacant positions of Guest Faculty in various departments in both its campuses at Shillong and Tura.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 132

School wise vacancies :

School of Social Sciences : 21

School of Physical Sciences : 6

School of Education : 10

School of Life Sciences : 15

School of Technology : 28

School of Humanities : 18

School of Human & Environment Sciences : 20

School of Economics, Management & Information Sciences : 14

Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility criteria of the candidates and other terms and conditions shall be as per the UGC Regulations 2018 / AICTE latest regulations as the case may be and their subsequent Notifications/ Guidelines, if any

Remuneration : Rs. 1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website recruitment.nehu.ac.in up to February 24, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

